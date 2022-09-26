12-year-old visiting all 50 states to hug police officers makes it to South Dakota

Rosalyn Baldwin and her brother pose with the Rapid City Police Department and Pennington...
Rosalyn Baldwin and her brother pose with the Rapid City Police Department and Pennington County Sherriff's office.(Aleah Burggraff)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:15 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -A 12-year-old girl has spent the past five years traveling to every state to show her appreciation to law enforcement officers by giving out hugs.

Rosalyn Baldwin from Louisiana finally made her way to South Dakota, which is the 44th state on her list, to meet with the Rapid City Police Department and Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

She first got the idea to go into communities and show her appreciation following a shooting in her hometown.

Seeing law enforcement respond to the situation inspired Baldwin to give back and personally show she’s thankful for their service.

”Well actually going up to the, not going online, but walking up to offices, going to their communities, going to their stations and showing that I am perfectly fine. There have been bad officers. The average officer will not harm someone just walking by,” explained Baldwin.

Baldwin will take another break from touring to focus on school.

She will then resume and finish up with the last six states on the West Coast.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

