Friday Night Hike, September 23, Part 1

Wall stays undefeated, Raiders suffer third-straight loss
Friday Night Hike 9-23
Friday Night Hike 9-23(Ben Burns)
By Vic Quick and Ben Burns
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:44 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In what was their toughest test yet, the Wall Eagles proved their doubters wrong in their definitive victory over Lyman. Plus, the Rapid City Stevens Raiders continue to slide as they traveled to Brandon Valley to take on the Lynx. Vic Quick and Ben Burns has those highlights and more in this edition of the Friday Night Hike.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

