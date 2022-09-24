Douglas showcases high school winter projects

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Students at Douglas High School put the finishing touches on an art project that was presented at this afternoon’s homecoming parade out at Douglas.

Douglas High and Middle school art students were given an opportunity to showcase their artwork with the “Paint the Plow” project; decorating the snow plows that will hit the streets this coming winter. The process began with students designing the blueprints for their artwork, followed by an opportunity to vote on their favorite pieces, with the top four getting spray painted on the plows.

"Paint the Plow" project (KOTA/KEVN)

“Designing the plows, I had a little bit of struggle with it yesterday. he kind of came in and helped fix it a little bit, but I struggle a little bit with proportions, colors, and shading. It gave me a little bit of time to work on a little bit of creative stuff it broke my art block a little bit which is kind of nice,” said Senior Cadence Gurnsey.

As the students are still growing into their own artistic styles, they enjoyed getting out of their comfort zone to explore another form of art by spray painting.

Paint the plow project (KOTA/KEVN)

“It was really fun; like I really enjoyed it. I liked working with cadence. It was kind of difficult because I don’t have a lot of visualization, so I’m just like I can’t come up with things in my head, so it was kind of harder, but like with reference, it’s like a lot easier and stuff,” said Sophmore Kaitlin Leonhardt.

Paint the plow project (KOTA/KEVN)

As the projects plowed through the parade the designs from middle and high school students were greeted with great success.

