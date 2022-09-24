Douglas showcases high school winter projects

By Kayla Henderson
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 7:54 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Students at Douglas High School put the finishing touches on an art project that was presented at this afternoon’s homecoming parade out at Douglas.

Douglas High and Middle school art students were given an opportunity to showcase their artwork with the “Paint the Plow” project; decorating the snow plows that will hit the streets this coming winter. The process began with students designing the blueprints for their artwork, followed by an opportunity to vote on their favorite pieces, with the top four getting spray painted on the plows.

"Paint the Plow" project
"Paint the Plow" project(KOTA/KEVN)

“Designing the plows, I had a little bit of struggle with it yesterday. he kind of came in and helped fix it a little bit, but I struggle a little bit with proportions, colors, and shading. It gave me a little bit of time to work on a little bit of creative stuff it broke my art block a little bit which is kind of nice,” said Senior Cadence Gurnsey.

As the students are still growing into their own artistic styles, they enjoyed getting out of their comfort zone to explore another form of art by spray painting.

Paint the plow project
Paint the plow project(KOTA/KEVN)

“It was really fun; like I really enjoyed it. I liked working with cadence. It was kind of difficult because I don’t have a lot of visualization, so I’m just like I can’t come up with things in my head, so it was kind of harder, but like with reference, it’s like a lot easier and stuff,” said Sophmore Kaitlin Leonhardt.

Paint the plow project
Paint the plow project(KOTA/KEVN)

As the projects plowed through the parade the designs from middle and high school students were greeted with great success.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.
A person is dead after a two-car crash in Box Elder
Police say family members found 2-year-old Ian Wiesman dead in a vehicle at a daycare facility....
Warrants issued for grandfather in hot car death of 2-year-old boy
Name released in Lawrence County fatal crash
Brian Neiman, a Wyoming rancher who is changing the way he connects with his costumers.
Wyoming rancher cuts out the middleman and sells directly to consumers
A Rapid City woman is dead and her brother arrested for manslaughter

Latest News

National Drive Electric Week is a celebration to raise awareness about the benefits of driving...
Black Hills Energy celebrates National Drive Electric Week
South Dakota Mine's students enjoy sliding down and white washing the M.
South Dakota Mines celebrates M-Day
BHSU Swarm days
BHSU Swarm days
SDM M day
SDM M hill