Black Hills Energy celebrates National Drive Electric Week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Today marks the first day of Drive Electric Week and Black Hills Energy is spotlighting the benefits they say come with making the switch to an electric vehicle.

National Drive Electric Week is a celebration to raise awareness about the benefits of driving an EV, not just limited to cars but bikes, scooters, or motorcycles.

While the cost of purchasing an electric vehicle is higher than getting a gas-powered vehicle, there are a variety of benefits to driving electric vehicles. Black Hills Energy says electrical vehicles are better for the environment and says the price of maintenance is lower as most EVs do not require an oil change.

Additionally, drivers who have electrical vehicles can save money on gas.

“The cost of charging a battery versus what we’re seeing paying for gas these days; there’s a huge savings there as well and there a lot of fun to drive. I mean you got all that power, all that horsepower, all that torque right from the get-go you hit that accelerator; its right there and so there a lot of fun to drive to,” said Erik Lundeen, EV Program Manager for Black Hills Energy.

Black Hill Energy also has its Ready EV program which encourages drivers to make the switch by offering charging rebates for at-home charging and for commercial customers who install charging ports at their businesses.

