A Rapid City woman is dead and her brother arrested for manslaughter

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A woman is dead following a physical confrontation with her brother in Rapid City Thursday night.

The victim is 31-year-old Danielle Houchin of Rapid City. Nicklaus Houchin, 28 also of Rapid City, was arrested for first degree manslaughter.

Witnesses told police that the two were with other people, drinking in a vehicle, while driving for an app-based food delivery service. The group stopped at an Endeavour Boulevard restaurant before 8 p.m. to pick up an order.

That’s when, police say, Nicklaus Houchin and Danielle Houchin got into a physical confrontation. Danielle was reportedly choked and became “unresponsive.”

The group then drove to the 1400 block of Eglin Street before calling 911. When police arrived on scene, Danielle Houchin was on the ground near the vehicle, having CPR performed on her. She died enroute to the hospital.

The investigation into this homicide is being conducted jointly with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

