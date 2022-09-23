Project 437, hits the pavement for Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Project 437 is a reminder for mental health and Suicide Prevention Month. Runners will run 437 miles across South Dakota, beginning in Belle Fourche on September 23 and ending in Sioux Falls on September 25. Running in 8 to 10-mile legs, Sioux Falls Mayor, Paul TenHaken took the first leg.

All funds will support the Helpline Center in Sioux Falls, which manages the new mental health hotline 988.

Click here to learn more about the Avera Health-sponsored event here.

