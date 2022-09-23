Peak color change expected in Spearfish Canyon

Fall Color Report
Fall Color Report(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:09 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The peak color change in Spearfish Canyon is expected this week. The swath of trees near the hydro plant building at Devil’s Bathtub trailhead, the bowl at Savoy, and Roughlock Falls are the closest to nearing peak color change, according to a release from The Spearfish Chamber.

Roughlock Falls
Roughlock Falls(KOTA)

As the nights get longer and the days get shorter, a hormone is triggered in the Canyon’s birch and aspen that sends a chemical message to the leaves to drop. A gust of wind may help the progress along, but wind is not the only factor.

Read more about the science behind leaf drop here: https://www.npr.org/2009/10/30/114288700/why-leaves-really-fall-off-trees

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.
A person is dead after a two-car crash in Box Elder
Police say family members found 2-year-old Ian Wiesman dead in a vehicle at a daycare facility....
Warrants issued for grandfather in hot car death of 2-year-old boy
Name released in Lawrence County fatal crash
Brian Neiman, a Wyoming rancher who is changing the way he connects with his costumers.
Wyoming rancher cuts out the middleman and sells directly to consumers
Louisiana law enforcement officer arrested in Rapid City on sex crime charge.
Louisiana LE officer arrested in Rapid City for a sex crime

Latest News

A Rapid City woman is dead and her brother arrested for manslaughter
Swarm Week at BHSU.
Swarm Week at Black Hills State University
Rapid City family receives care from Monument and Sanford Health; shares story of little girl’s...
Rapid City family receives care from Monument and Sanford Health; shares story of little girl’s medical journey
Healthwatch
HealthWatch-No fancy equipment