Hold on to your hats, it is going to be windy!

Weather
By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:30 AM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

The wind will be sustained at 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Some places could see wind gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. So, if you are driving a high-profile vehicle this afternoon make sure you take it slow. Highs today will range from the upper 60s to low 70s with gradually clearing skies later this afternoon. For tomorrow we will continue to see windy conditions with highs in the upper 60s to low 80s.

Temperatures will continue to warm up as we head into next week where we will look to hit the low 80s by Wednesday and Thursday.

