HealthWatch-No fancy equipment

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - You don’t need a lot of fancy equipment to get some exercise and some stretching in.

Tonight ... YMCA group exercise coordinator Nicole Craig has an easy way to get that done in this week’s edition of HealthWatch.

“Hello, I’m Nicole Craig with HealthWatch. Today what we’re going to work on is after our busy running around, getting all of September organized, back to school, back into that fall routine, we’re going to learn to just calm ourselves down and get ready for the holidays that are coming up. All we need for this is a chair and the right attitude. We going to have a seat and we’re just going to breathe deep and do so cat cows in the chair. So some easy yoga. We’re going to round that back, tucking the chin and then we’re going to extend the back, lifting up. Just round and extend. This is cat cow, like I mentioned. You’re going to want to do that for about 30 seconds. The second thing we’re going to do is inhale, and as we inhale, we’re going to bring those arms up. Nice and strong. Exhale down. What that’s going to do is to help open up the lungs and open up the chest. Then once we’re at the top, after about 30 seconds, we’re going to do some side reaches and open up the lats and the ribs. 30 seconds on each side and then we’re going to bring the arms down and have them either here in front of the face or if you really want to get crazy, eagle arms. The key and the trick for this one is to keep those elbows up so we’re not down rounding about. Then we’re going to lift one arm and the opposite knee up, working on some shoulder and hip mobility. And then finally we’re going to finish with figure four, taking one ankle, setting it on the opposite knee, sitting up nice and tall and breathing, applying gentle pressure on the knee. That’s going to open up the hips and the lower back. 30 seconds each move, you’re going to sleep like a baby and be ready for October. Nicole Craig with HealthWatch.”

