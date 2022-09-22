RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Some storms are possible this evening. They will mostly impact Northeast Wyoming and Southeastern Montana. Those storms will dissipate as they move into Western South Dakota. After the storms clear, we only expect to see light rain throughout the night and mostly dry conditions for tomorrow and the weekend. Temperatures tomorrow will be very nice with highs in the lower 70s and upper 60s. That will continue for the weekend and the start of next week. By the middle of next week, we could see highs back in the 80s.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.