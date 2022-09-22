South Dakota AG plans to hire missing Indigenous coordinator

SD AG Mark Vargo.
SD AG Mark Vargo.(KOTA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 11:37 AM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Associated Press) - South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo on Tuesday prepared to hire a law enforcement officer to coordinate investigations into the disappearance and murder of Indigenous people.

Vargo’s office said in a statement he met with Indigenous leaders after a gathering that included a song from Rapid City’s Wambli Ska Society and a smudging ceremony.

The Legislature created the liaison position in 2021 to coordinate efforts across federal, tribal and local law enforcement agencies in addressing high rates of unsolved murders and disappearances among Indigenous people. Tribal members are disproportionately represented in the state’s missing persons database.

“We are hoping that we can work more closely together to solve the problems that we have together,” Vargo said in a statement. “Our problems do not respect ethnicities or jurisdictional lines. They don’t respect lines on the map. So why should our response be divided by those things?”

Vargo plans to hire someone for the position in the coming months.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.
A person is dead after a two-car crash in Box Elder
Name released in Lawrence County fatal crash
Police say family members found 2-year-old Ian Wiesman dead in a vehicle at a daycare facility....
Warrants issued for grandfather in hot car death of 2-year-old boy
A 2-year-old boy was found dead hours after his father was fatally shot and his SUV was stolen....
Toddler found dead after father shot, car stolen
Louisiana law enforcement officer arrested in Rapid City on sex crime charge.
Louisiana LE officer arrested in Rapid City for a sex crime

Latest News

Dinosaur Park
Renovations to begin at Dinosaur Park
The winter months are on the way.
Tips for saving energy during the winter months
The new B-21 Raider will be unveiled in Palmdale, California in a couple of months.
Plans for the steady influx of families to the Black Hills for the B-21 Raider
Flora Grace the non-profit organization showed their gratitude by giving away flowers to the...
The SIX Flora Grace