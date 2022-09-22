Renovations to begin at Dinosaur Park

By Cyle Clark
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 7:26 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Construction for the Dinosaur Park renovation will begin next Monday, September 26 and the staging area for the project is already set up. Visitors to the park have until Sunday to enjoy the scenery before the stairs are barricaded on Monday

The dinosaur sculptures can be seen from the access trail north of the staircase, and the visitor center and gift shop will stay open until officially closing on October 1.

As construction begins drivers should be cautious while in the area and look out for construction traffic, traffic signs, and flaggers in the affected area.

