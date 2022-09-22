Draining of Canyon Lake Park ponds begins

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This week the stone wall replacement project will begin for the ponds at Canyon Lake Park. The project will replace the rock walls and improve fish habitat. As a result of this project, people may see water levels lowered in the ponds around the park and the fish population may be impacted.

Other construction to the park will include replacing the short pedestrian bridge, constructing a detention pond, and improving seating and sidewalks. While the reconstruction is completed traffic will not be allowed through Beach Drive but the bike path on the northern side of the park will remain open.

The project is scheduled to be completed by Memorial Day of next year.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.