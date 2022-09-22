Brayden Carbajal-Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week

Carbajal helped lead Belle Fourche golfers to 3rd place finish at BHC Tournament
9-21 BELLE FOURCHE GOLF AOW
By Ben Burns
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:14 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Belle Fourche boys golf team turned in a nice showing at Tuesday’s Black Hills Conference Tournament. The Broncs finished 3rd, and Brayden Carbajal is a big part of the team’s success. Congrats on being our Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

