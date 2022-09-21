World-renowned guitarist, Pierre Bensusan, performs in Rapid City

Pierre Bensusan, a world-renowned French Guitarists performs in Rapid City.
Pierre Bensusan, a world-renowned French Guitarists performs in Rapid City.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Keith Grant
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:32 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Pierre Bensusan, a French guitarist touring North America, makes Rapid City one of his first stops.

Wednesday, Bensusan will take the stage at the Dahl Arts Center to immerse the audience in a mix of world music. In a release, Bensusan says, “There is nothing stronger than getting together around the music played live.”

To join Bensusan in his mix of traditional, contemporary, jazz, classical, and pop music follow the link to get your ticket or purchase them at the door beginning at 6:30 pm.

Follow this link to get your ticket for Pierre Bensusan, a night in France.

