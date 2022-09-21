Short films on Buffalo Gap National Grassland released

South Dakota Department of Tourism highlights the Buffalo Gap National Grassland.
South Dakota Department of Tourism highlights the Buffalo Gap National Grassland.(National Park Service)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 7:49 PM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Tourism and the More Than Just Parks team announced the release of a short film focused on Buffalo Gap National Grassland. This release marks the final film of a three-part series highlighting South Dakota’s public lands.

“Putting a focus on the incredible resource that Buffalo Gap National Grassland offers is an exciting opportunity for us,” said James Hagen, Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Tourism. “Buffalo Gap surrounds the incredibly popular Badlands National Park but has remained one of South Dakota’s most beautiful hidden gems.”

The film shows not only the amazing recreational opportunities that exist in the grasslands but also emphasize the importance of protecting South Dakota’s wild places.

Throughout summer 2022, the two entities also released films focused on Wind Cave National Park and Badlands National Park. In 2019, the South Dakota Department of Tourism partnered with More Than Just Parks on a film devoted to the Black Hills National Forest.

The video can be found online at MoreThanJustParks.com or YouTube.com/SouthDakotaTourism.

