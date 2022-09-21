RCFD: ‘Un-permitted’ camp causes Neptune Drive fire

Neptune Drive Fire
Neptune Drive Fire(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:24 PM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A grass fire on Neptune Drive and East Signal Drive is determined to be human caused, according to the Rapid City Fire Department.

Law enforcement officials say that the fire was identified near an un-permitted camp. When crews arrived on scene the fire was spreading fast and up the hill threatening homes.

The Rapid City Fire Department, with the assistance from South Dakota State Wildland, was able to extinguish the fire and stop it from spreading to any structures. The Rapid City Police Department was on scene and assisted with evacuations.

The dry conditions, hot weather, and winds seen yesterday created a fast moving fire, resulting in many resources being used to fight the fire.

