A Rapid City food program that reimburses you money

Youth and Family Services
Youth and Family Services(KOTA)
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 7:21 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Food programs are beneficial for giving back to the community and families nationwide, and this Rapid City program reimburses daycare providers and other organizations for providing healthy food to those in need.

Youth and Family Services was started in 1965 in Rapid City as an after-school program for girls and then expanded over the years in collaboration with other organizations and registered daycare providers throughout 29 counties in western South Dakota.

The service offers the family child care nutrition program for children age 12 and under, providing financial reimbursements for nutritious meals and snacks for children enrolled in daycare homes or daycare centers.

Their goal is to help and encourage providers to introduce healthy foods to children at a young age.

“We offer providers who are caring for children in their home and can be financially reimbursed for the meals that they’re serving to their daycare children. So, it’s a great win for providers being financially receiving funds to help cover the food cost that they’re incurring,” said nutrition service director for YFS, Darcie Decker

If you are a registered or operating daycare provider in the state of South Dakota, you can learn more about the food program here.

