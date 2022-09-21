A person is dead after a two-car crash near Box Elder

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash north of Box Elder Wednesday morning.

The crash happened about 7:50 a.m., at the intersection of West Gate Road and Country Road. Several other people where injured but at the time of this post, we do not know how many or how serious the injuries are.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. We will provide more information when available.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.