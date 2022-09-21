A networking event for business women in the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A South Dakota group dedicated to uplifting entrepreneurs and small business owners presented a Women in Networking Luncheon at the Rushmore Hotel in Rapid City Tuesday, with a focus on empowering women in business and economic development across the Black Hills.

There are a number of women in the Black Hills who are CEOs of their own companies. This monthly networking event held by South Dakota Center for Enterprise Opportunity allows entrepreneurs a space to network with other businesswomen and learn different strategies; from business expansion, building wealth, and online marketing that will help expand their businesses in South Dakota and beyond.

“It’s really important for women to get to know what other small businesses and resources are out there. Because there so much that we can do to help each other. So providing these spaces where women can get together and talk about businesses, problems that they are having in the workplace, their jobs, or even technical things of supply issues. Finding people that can relate to them on a personal level. It’s really crucial to help our businesses grow and succeed,” said marketing specialist Bailey Sadowsky

If you are an enterprising woman who has her own business or wants to start, click here.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.