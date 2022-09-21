Name released in Lawrence County fatal crash

By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 3:26 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Austin Prudich, 43, from Rapid City, has been identified as the person who died Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle crash south of Spearfish.

According to a release from the Department of Public Safety, a 2001 Harley-Davidson FLHRCI motorcycle was westbound on U.S. Highway 14A when it entered the curve and left the roadway to the left. Prudich, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from the motorcycle and later died at a Spearfish hospital.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

