Morning Showers then Partly Cloudy this Afternoon

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 8:44 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A band of showers will move through this morning. We’ll then see skies become partly cloudy this afternoon. Much cooler, fall-like temperatures have arrived. We’ll see highs only in the 60s this afternoon.

Showers will increase tonight and Thursday as a trough moves in from the west. Gusty southeast winds will develop Thursday as low pressure winds up in Wyoming. The trough moves east Thursday evening and we’ll see rain end with clearing skies.

Dry, mild weather can be expected this weekend and much of next week.

