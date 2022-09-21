More cool weather with some rain tomorrow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Light rain is possible tonight and tomorrow. Temperatures are expected to be chilly tonight with lows dropping into the 40s. Highs tomorrow may be even cooler than what they were today with parts of the Black Hills only reaching the lower 50s. Tomorrow will be warmer in Northeast Wyoming with 70s expected there. Tomorrow also looks to be windy. There is a Wind Advisory that will go into effect at 9am tomorrow and last until 6pm for Northwestern South Dakota. Sustained winds between 25 and 40 mph are expected along with gusts up to 50 mph. Temperatures for the weekend are looking very nice with highs forecasted to be in the 70s.

