Round one of Hardrocker Invite

Hardrockers Rianna Garland leads after round one
The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Sunday
By Ben Burns
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:51 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Top college golfers hit the course for round one of the Hardrocker Fall Invite on Monday. After round one SD Mines’ Rianna Garland holds the women’s lead with a 4 over 76. The Hardrocker women are second in the team scores to Chadron State. For the men MSU-Billings holds the lead after round one with SD Mines second.

