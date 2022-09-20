Much cooler the next two days

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 3:30 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Light rain is possible tonight with low temperatures in the 50s and 40s. Highs tomorrow will be a lot cooler with most of our area only peaking in the 60s. Thursday we will see some showers throughout the day. We will also see even cooler temperatures for Western South Dakota with highs in the lower 50s for the Black hills and lower 60s for Rapid City. However, Northeast Wyoming will be warmer on Thursday with highs expected to be in the 70s. Highs looks to be in the 70s for the weekend.

