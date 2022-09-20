Mayor Steve Allender proclaims September ‘Suicide Prevention Month’ in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - People all over the nation this month are raising awareness of a growing suicide epidemic in the U.S., including Rapid City officials.

The month of September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and at Monday night’s city council meeting, Mayor Steve Allender proclaimed the month be dedicated to raising awareness here in Rapid City.

The mayor also recognized the Front Porch Coalition, a Rapid City organization dedicated to bringing attention to early warning signs of mental health issues.

The organization’s executive director was at the meeting to thank the mayor for highlighting the importance of suicide prevention.

Last year, Pennington County saw a 24% increase in deaths by suicide.

If you or anyone you know is struggling, please reach out to the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.