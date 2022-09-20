Hackers accessed data on some American Airlines customers

American Airlines planes are shown at the gates of an unidentified airport in this photo from...
American Airlines planes are shown at the gates of an unidentified airport in this photo from June 21, 2021.(CBS Denver)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 9:24 AM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Hackers gained access to personal information of some customers and employees at American Airlines.

The airline said Tuesday that information on a “very small number” of people was compromised after a phishing attack that breached some employee email accounts.

American Airlines says it has no indication that the attackers have misused any of the personal information. It won’t say how many people’s information was compromised by the attack.

American says it is putting additional safeguards in place to prevent similar breaches in the future.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Biker killed in crash near Spearfish
Police released this image of a suspect in the robbery of a Rapid City casino.
Police seek suspect in armed robbery of Rapid City casino
Michael Flann Neal, Jr., 36, from Sioux Falls, has been charged with 2nd-degree kidnapping and...
Police: Concerned citizens intercepted kidnapping in Sioux Falls
Melvin J. Little Bear
South Dakota soldier accounted for from Korean War

Latest News

Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday,...
GRAPHIC: 4 Ukrainian separatist regions plan votes to join Russia
Pennington County Sheriff’s Office takes on personal fitness testing
Pennington County Sheriff’s Office takes on personal fitness testing
Adult Education and Family Literacy Week shines a light on those continuing their education
Adult Education and Family Literacy Week shines a light on those continuing their education
Truckers would support safer driving regulations
Truckers would support safer driving regulations