Unseasonably Hot Today; Cooler Later this Week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A ridge of high pressure aloft will bring unseasonably warm temperatures today. Highs will be in the 90s in spots, which will be 20 degrees above normal for this time of year.

A weak cold front brings cooler air Tuesday, but temperatures will still be above normal. A second, stronger front arrives Wednesday, bringing a few showers and a brief touch of fall temperatures with highs in the 60s Wednesday and Thursday.

Seasonably warm 70s return along with dry conditions this next weekend.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.