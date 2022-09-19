Pet of the Week: Juniper

Meet this week’s Black Hills Fox Pet of the Week, Juniper.
Meet this week’s Black Hills Fox Pet of the Week, Juniper.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:03 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With fall upon us, you have the chance to welcome your own fall colored bundle of joy into your home.

Meet this week’s Black Hills Fox Pet of the Week, Juniper. He’s a 7-year-old orange and white tabby, weighing 6 and a half pounds.

Juniper is the ‘purrrr-fect’ kitty cuddle up with to watch scary movies and drink apple cider. You don’t have to worry about the nightmare of having stuff around the house ripped up, as he’s been de-clawed.

If you think Juniper would make a great addition to your family, visit the Humane Society of the Black Hills. You’ll be able to get a deal on adopting Juniper for a limited time.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the suspect forced his way into a house in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where he got into a...
Homeowner kills intruder who attacked him, police say
Biker killed in crash near Spearfish
Police released this image of a suspect in the robbery of a Rapid City casino.
Police seek suspect in armed robbery of Rapid City casino
Chapters of the Militiamen Motorcycle Club joined together to donate their pop tabs.
Motorcycle club donates pop tabs to help Ronald McDonald House
Handcuffs graphic
Rapid City man sentenced to 6 years for distributing meth

Latest News

The Pennington County Sheriff's Office is making sure that staff members and prospective hires...
Pennington County Sheriff’s Office takes on personal fitness testing
Traditional and new age businesses both have a place in South Dakota
Adult Education and Family Literacy Week shines a light on those continuing their education
Melvin J. Little Bear
South Dakota soldier accounted for from Korean War