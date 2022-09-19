RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With fall upon us, you have the chance to welcome your own fall colored bundle of joy into your home.

Meet this week’s Black Hills Fox Pet of the Week, Juniper. He’s a 7-year-old orange and white tabby, weighing 6 and a half pounds.

Juniper is the ‘purrrr-fect’ kitty cuddle up with to watch scary movies and drink apple cider. You don’t have to worry about the nightmare of having stuff around the house ripped up, as he’s been de-clawed.

If you think Juniper would make a great addition to your family, visit the Humane Society of the Black Hills. You’ll be able to get a deal on adopting Juniper for a limited time.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.