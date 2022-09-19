It will feel like July in September for Monday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tonight, we will see temperatures fall into the 50s and 60s with clear skies and breezy conditions.

Monday afternoon dry, hot, and breezy conditions will bring fire weather conditions back to the region as Monday still looks to be our hottest day with one more blast of summer like temperatures, highs on Monday will range from the 80s to 90s across the region. The heat will be short lived as cooler temperatures and the possibility for rain return on Wednesday and Thursday.

