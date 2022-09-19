Cooking Made Easy - How to Make Potatoes Come out Crispy

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - You don’t have a deep fat fryer, you don’t have an air fryer. How can I make my potatoes come out crispy without those soggy middles?

Well, two tips: first, do not boil your potatoes before frying them in a skillet. Second, make sure you slice your potatoes thinly - 1/8″ or less. And third, use a combination of oils to fry your sliced potatoes - I like a mixture of olive and vegetable oil.

Simply slice your potatoes, heat oils in skillet over medium high heat. Season your potato slices with salt and pepper and what ever other seasonings you like ( I like paprika). Then cook in a single layer, about 2 minutes per side until done. Crispy and delicious potato slices every time!

