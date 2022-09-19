Adult Education and Family Literacy Week shines a light on those continuing their education

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:03 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - More than 40,000 adults in South Dakota do not have a high school diploma or equivalency, and by 2024, 48% of jobs nationally will require at least that.

“And that means that we have got to fill some educational gaps,” said Stephenie Rittenberger, the program coordinator at the Career Learning Center of the Black Hills.

Here, they focus on adult learners with English as a second language, GED preparation, and adult basic education, “and those focus on literacy skills, digital literacy, math, and reading skills. The other thing that we really do is help people to brush up to go to college. So, if students have not taken an Accuplacer yet, or maybe have taken an Accuplacer and would go into classes that are not credit barring, we try to make sure that we’re insuring they’re going to pass into classes that won’t eat up their federal financial aid,” said Rittenberger.

Rittenberger believes adult education is important for many reasons including; low-skilled adults are twice as likely to be unemployed, 8 times more likely to be incarcerated, and 3 times more likely to live in poverty.

“We need to make sure that it’s very inclusive for those struggling in the crisis of poverty, those students who are in different minorities, and that we’re making sure that they have access to the kind of learning that they need to help them upscale and be ready for the jobs that are going to be available,” said Rittenberger.

The center works with the students to set up programs related to their interests, increase their skill levels and put their best foot forward.

“We want them to know that they are going to be taken care of from the moment that they walk into the door till the moment they leave through all kinds of processes that it takes to learn.”

Rittenberger is grateful to have a week dedicated to adult education because it’s never too late to learn something new.

“You are investing in your own human capital. It’s a great investment to make because futuristically all it’s going to do is help you to improve the situation you’re currently in and hopefully help you to find a career that you love and enjoy and find some passion in instead of just a job,” Rittenberger explained.”

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the suspect forced his way into a house in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where he got into a...
Homeowner kills intruder who attacked him, police say
Biker killed in crash near Spearfish
Police released this image of a suspect in the robbery of a Rapid City casino.
Police seek suspect in armed robbery of Rapid City casino
Chapters of the Militiamen Motorcycle Club joined together to donate their pop tabs.
Motorcycle club donates pop tabs to help Ronald McDonald House
Handcuffs graphic
Rapid City man sentenced to 6 years for distributing meth

Latest News

The Pennington County Sheriff's Office is making sure that staff members and prospective hires...
Pennington County Sheriff’s Office takes on personal fitness testing
Traditional and new age businesses both have a place in South Dakota
Meet this week’s Black Hills Fox Pet of the Week, Juniper.
Pet of the Week: Juniper
Melvin J. Little Bear
South Dakota soldier accounted for from Korean War