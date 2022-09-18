RC Christian can’t keep up with MVP Titans

Central, Stevens volleyball teams fall at home
Rapid City Christian Football
Rapid City Christian Football(Ben Burns)
By Ben Burns
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 10:47 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Christian football team has had a strong start to their season, but the fifth-ranked Mt. Vernon/Plankinton Titans proved to be a difficult test. Plus, Rapid City Central and Stevens played their second of two games against Sioux Falls volleyball squads on their home floors. Ben Burns has the highlights.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs graphic
Rapid City man sentenced to 6 years for distributing meth
Pine Ridge man sentenced to over 36 years in federal prison
The national retailer announced at the end of last month it will close about 150 stores and lay...
Bed, Bath & Beyond releases store closure list
Rapid City Forecast
Chance of Strong Storms Today
This new building will be behind Lowes.
Rapid City Social Service office moving to new one-stop location

Latest News

Sabres 9-17
Brady Ridnour scores two in Sabres’ win
Douglas football
Friday Night Hike, September 16, Part 2
New Underwood Football
Friday Night Hike, September 16, Part 1
9-15 stm volleyball
STM volleyball team defeats Lead-Deadwood