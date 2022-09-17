Rapid City’s first Kids’ Clothes Swap is a helpful alternative for parents

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Every parent has felt the familiar struggle of trying to keep up with their kids’ growth and clothing them for all of the seasons.

Clothing bills can add up fast.

To help combat that issue locally, Elise Shilling and Sarah Walker brought a Kids’ Clothes Swap from Colorado to Rapid City.

This gives parents the opportunity to donate clothes their children have outgrown and trade them for other gently used articles of clothing, bottles, shoes, and more.

“Just with the price of kids’ clothes right now, you know sometimes we feel like they’re overpriced and all of us moms and parents go through seasons, and grandparents, go through these times where all we need to do is have a place to pass our clothes onto. We are always walking out with really great stuff,” said Walker.

Although their first time doing the kids swap in Rapid City was a smaller turnout, both Shilling and Walker are excited to continue the program for families in the area.

“Well, we have kids and sometimes they grow too fast, sometimes you need to stay in clothes for a longer period of time, sometimes people are in need. It’s just a good way to have a need and then fill a need and sometimes you’re able to bless other people,” said Shilling.

The two hope to have multiple clothing swaps a year. One going into the fall and then another in late spring.

For more information on the clothing swap and to stay up to date on upcoming events, visit the Rapid City Kids’ Clothing Swap Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.