Rainy conditions are expected for tonight into early Sunday morning

Weather
Weather
By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 5:04 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Tonight, we will see temperatures fall into the 40s and 50s once again with a chance for isolated showers. As we move into Sunday, we could see rain and foggy conditions in the early morning hours. As we continue through the day, we will see skies gradual clearing with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Monday looks to be our hottest day with one more blast of summer like temperatures, highs on Monday will range from the 80s to 90s across the region. The heat will be short lived as cooler temperatures and the possibility for rain return on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs graphic
Rapid City man sentenced to 6 years for distributing meth
Pine Ridge man sentenced to over 36 years in federal prison
The national retailer announced at the end of last month it will close about 150 stores and lay...
Bed, Bath & Beyond releases store closure list
Rapid City Forecast
Chance of Strong Storms Today
Rapid City Care Campus
Woman found dead at Rapid City Care Campus

Latest News

Weather
Rainy conditions are expected for tonight into early Sunday morning
Chilly by the middle of next week
Severe weather possible this evening
Rapid City Forecast
Chance of Strong Storms Today
Very nice over the weekend
Severe storms possible tomorrow
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Cooler Temperatures Today; Could be Stormy Friday