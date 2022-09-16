Severe weather possible this evening

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 3:25 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Some severe storms are possible this evening. The greatest chance for severe weather will occur in the southern counties from now until 8pm. Rain is expected to continue overnight for northern counties, but by the time rain moves into that area, it will no longer be severe. Temperatures tonight will drop into the 50s and 40s. Tomorrow is looking very nice as most of our area will see highs in the 70s and very sunny skies. Sunday will also be sunny, but a bit warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Monday will be a little hot, but temperatures will cool off quickly after that with highs expected to be in the 60s by the middle of next week.

