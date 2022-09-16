Rapid City man sentenced to 6 years for distributing meth

Handcuffs graphic
Handcuffs graphic(VNL)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:43 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man was sentenced to six years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, Mark Twogood, 57, and other co-conspirators obtained and transported methamphetamine between Colorado and South Dakota. The meth was then distributed in western South Dakota.

This case was investigated by the Unified Narcotics Enforcement Team, which consists of law enforcement from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, the Rapid City Police Department, the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, the South Dakota Highway Patrol, and the South Dakota National Guard.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City Care Campus
Woman found dead at Rapid City Care Campus
This death is being investigated by the sheriff’s office and the Occupational Safety and Health...
Man found dead in gravel pit after apparent industrial accident, authorities say
The national retailer announced at the end of last month it will close about 150 stores and lay...
Bed, Bath & Beyond releases store closure list
Dried chili peppers are used as decoration at Jolly Lane Greenhouse for the Chili Pepper...
Nearly 14,000 pounds of peppers to be roasted at the 17th annual Chili Pepper Festival
Arnson Absolu is back in court
Arnson Absolu back in court

Latest News

Non profit Friends of Children mentoring program.
A new indigenous non profit mentoring program begins in Rapid City
Rapid City Highschool receives donation
Construction students benefit from golf fundraiser
Black Hills State University
BHSU ranks high for best undergraduate teaching
Welding is just one of the many trade programs offered through Western Dakota Technical College.
Skilled laborers needed to fill vacant jobs