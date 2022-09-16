Babysitter charged with murder after child in her care dies, authorities say

A sheriff's office says Makallie Durham is being charged with murder in the death of a...
A sheriff's office says Makallie Durham is being charged with murder in the death of a 2-year-old child who was in her care.(Alcorn County Sheriff's Office)
By Jacob Gallant and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 7:16 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORINTH, Miss. (WMC/Gray News) - Authorities in Mississippi say a babysitter has been arrested in the death of a 2-year-old boy.

According to the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old Makallie Durham is facing charges that include capital murder and felony child abuse.

WMC reports deputies were called to a home on County Road 380 in Corinth on Tuesday evening where a 2-year-old boy was found unresponsive and an injured 11-month-old girl.

The sheriff’s office said both children were taken to the Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. However, the boy died, and the girl remained hospitalized.

Investigators found that the two children were in the care of a babysitter, later identified as Durham.

Deputies said Durham also had a misdemeanor warrant out of Corinth.

The sheriff’s office didn’t immediately release the details of what led up to the child’s death that evening.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City Care Campus
Woman found dead at Rapid City Care Campus
Wyoming man arrested following shooting in Rapid City
This death is being investigated by the sheriff’s office and the Occupational Safety and Health...
Man found dead in gravel pit after apparent industrial accident, authorities say
The Rapid City Regional Airport will get a new look, if the sticker shock wears off.
Plans to expand the Rapid City Regional Airport hits a roadblock
When Rapid City resident Emily Wiegel isn’t working as a nurse at Monument Health, you can find...
Black Hills motorcycle rider returns from trip to all 48 mainland states

Latest News

PUBLIC INSTRUCTION DEBATE
PUBLIC INSTRUCTION DEBATE
Residents of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, provided 50 migrants with food, water and...
Florida, Texas escalate flights, buses to move migrants
FILE - President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen in Palm Beach, Fla., April 18, 2018.
Veteran NY judge named as arbiter in Trump Mar-a-Lago probe
FILE - The FedEx logo is seen on a delivery truck Tuesday, June 21, 2011, in Springfield, Ill....
FedEx to close stores, put off hiring as demand slumps