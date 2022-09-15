Severe storms possible tomorrow

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 3:12 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Storms are possible in the late afternoon and evening tomorrow. The greatest chance for storms will in southwestern South Dakota, but all of our area has the chance to see storms. Some of the storms could be severe with a 1/5 risk for the Black Hills and a 2/5 risk for far southern counties. Temperatures tomorrow will be very nice with highs in the 70s. The weekend is also looking very nice with highs in the 70s again with partly cloudy skies. Monday will be a little hot, but we are going to cool off quickly by the middle of next week with highs expected to be in the 60s for Wednesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City Care Campus
Woman found dead at Rapid City Care Campus
Wyoming man arrested following shooting in Rapid City
The Rapid City Regional Airport will get a new look, if the sticker shock wears off.
Plans to expand the Rapid City Regional Airport hits a roadblock
When Rapid City resident Emily Wiegel isn’t working as a nurse at Monument Health, you can find...
Black Hills motorcycle rider returns from trip to all 48 mainland states
This death is being investigated by the sheriff’s office and the Occupational Safety and Health...
Man found dead in gravel pit after apparent industrial accident, authorities say

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Cooler Temperatures Today; Could be Stormy Friday
Very nice weather expected for the weekend
Cooler temps with some rain the next few days
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Warm Today; Cooler with a Chance for Showers the Rest of the Week
Cooler temperatures as well
Cooler temps to end the week