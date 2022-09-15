Nearly 14,000 pounds of peppers to be roasted at the 17th annual Chili Pepper Festival

By Keith Grant
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 1:41 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Jolly Lane Greenhouse is full of flowers and new plants at the beginning of summer, but as fall nears, the harvest is ready. The greenhouse will kick off the 17th annual Chili Pepper Festival starting on Friday.

Now, what do you do with roasted peppers? The owner of Jolly Lane Greenhouse, Tim Simes, says there are more options than you can imagine. Whether you make chili pepper-infused oil or include them in your food there is a spot for them. For some people, the peppers sit right next to the salt and pepper.

“I have customers who tell me ‘We eat them for breakfast, lunch, and dinner’. It’s just a staple in everyday cooking for a lot of people. There are so many ... we’ve got 11 different varieties this year and everything from very mild Anaheim’s to the dynamite type on the type end,” said Simes.

To get in on all the action at the 17th annual Chili Pepper Festival, click here.

