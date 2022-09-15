Mixology at Home - Apple Pie Moonshine Highball

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - What’s as American as apple pie? Moonshine! In this Mixology at Home segment, we marry these two great American flavors with apple pie moonshine.

Moonshine is becoming quite popular. Of course, the ‘shine you get at your neighborhood liquor store isn’t quite the same as the backwoods original. You could even argue, if you buy legal moonshine, it really isn’t white lightning. Who cares! Enjoy the spirit and experiment with different flavors of moonshine.

This is a take on the simple and classic highball. Highball refers to the tall glass you use.

Instead of whiskey you use two ounces of apple pie moonshine. You can make your own but I’m lazy so I buy commercial apple pie moonshine. Add a couple of cubes of large ice, then juice of a half a lime, and four to six ounces of ginger ale, enough to fill the tall glass. I top it off with a moonshine-soaked cherry.

The highball was originally made in the 1890s with soda water. You wanted the carbonation but nothing else that would alter the taste of the whiskey. A lot of people today still get highballs but under other names, like Jack and Ginger (Jack Daniels and ginger ale).

Depending on the bar, you might want to say, “ginger ale.” I asked for bourbon and ginger at a bar and got ginger beer instead of ginger ale. It depends on how knowledgeable your bartender is and in defense of that bartender it is legitimate to use ginger beer instead of ginger ale.

A tip today: sit up front in class! I like to sit at the bar, any bar, and watch the bartenders to see not only their techniques but the pour. Recently I was in Windsor Block whiskey bar and ordered a Rusty Nail. It was better than mine, so I watched how the bartender made my second drink, a different ratio than the one I use. While my drink is legit, the Windsor Block Rusty Nail is superior.

