Elevate Rapid City offers funds to start-up daycare providers

(WBTV)
By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:33 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Available childcare is one of the contributing factors to the workforce shortage that the Rapid City community is experiencing. Elevate Rapid City is starting a pilot program to alleviate some of the costs that anyone looking to open or expand a childcare center could face.

The Down Payment Assistance Program funds can be used to expand, build, or buy a daycare center or facility.

The In-Home Daycare Grant will provide funds to purchase furniture or equipment for an in-home daycare start-up or expansion.

While Elevated Rapid City acknowledges the program does not solve all issues facing childcare providers, like wages and staffing. The hope is to create more quality childcare openings for kids by allowing additional providers to fulfill some of the immediate needs while they continue to work with community partners to advocate for long-term solutions.

If you would like to enquirer about the application process, you can head over to Elevate Rapid City’s website.

Childcare Crisis
The childcare crisis in South Dakota, a possible solution

The childcare crisis isn’t new to South Dakota, in fact, an advocate for childcare in South Dakota said that she has been battling the issue for more than a decade.

South Dakota’s childcare crisis is on the verge of tipping the scale

Childcare providers are battling worker shortage and inflation while providing quality care on budgets that keep shrinking.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City Care Campus
Woman found dead at Rapid City Care Campus
Wyoming man arrested following shooting in Rapid City
This death is being investigated by the sheriff’s office and the Occupational Safety and Health...
Man found dead in gravel pit after apparent industrial accident, authorities say
The Rapid City Regional Airport will get a new look, if the sticker shock wears off.
Plans to expand the Rapid City Regional Airport hits a roadblock
When Rapid City resident Emily Wiegel isn’t working as a nurse at Monument Health, you can find...
Black Hills motorcycle rider returns from trip to all 48 mainland states

Latest News

Very nice over the weekend
Storms possible tomorrow
Dried chili peppers are used as decoration at Jolly Lane Greenhouse for the Chili Pepper...
Nearly 14,000 pounds of peppers to be roasted at the 17th annual Chili Pepper Festival
A canyon leading in to Deadwood, soon to be developed into housing.
Housing development in Deadwood, will it be affordable?
Direct Support Professionals work with adults who have disabilities and help them manage their...
Black Hills Works celebrates Direct Support Professionals