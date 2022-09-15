Cooler Temperatures Today; Could be Stormy Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A cold front has brought cooler temperatures to the area today. Isolated showers are also possible today with monsoon moisture in place. And there will still be some haze and smoke in the sky today, but it won’t be as dense as we’ve seen in recent days.

Moist and unstable air Friday will contribute to a potential for strong storms in the afternoon. In fact, there is a Marginal Risk of severe storms along and south of I-90 Friday. Some of the storms could produce hail and locally heavy rainfall.

Another slight chance of showers and storms exists for Saturday, then drier air returns Sunday and Monday. Hot Monday with highs near 90 degrees expected.

