Bank hosts an annual company-wide Volunteer Day

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 8:07 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - First Interstate Bank hosted its fifth annual Volunteer Day Wednesday afternoon.

Three hundred branches across 14 states participated in the event, and eight locations in Rapid City got to see a gift of gratitude.

Some of the locations included are:

  • Habitat for Humanity
  • Working Against Violence Inc.
  • Hope Center
  • The Humane Society of the Black Hills
  • Youth and Family Services

A few other locations received volunteer workers Wednesday afternoon. Volunteer work included projects such as painting fences and bathrooms to framing and hanging drywall.

Regular branch and service hours for First Interstate Bank will resume Thursday.

