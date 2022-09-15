Arnson Absolu back in court

Arnson Absolu is back in court(KOTA/KEVN)
By Jack Caudill
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:54 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The New York man charged with three Black Hills murders is back in Seventh Circuit Court Wednesday morning. 38-year old Arnson Absolu is accused of the murders of Ashley Nagy, Charles Red Willow and Dakota Zaiser back in 2020.

Absolu was in for an evidence hearing Monday before Judge Robert Gusinsky. The defense wants drugs and a gun that were found with Absolu when he was arrested in New York to be excluded from his trial, saying the gun was not the same caliber as the one used in the murders and the heroin found was a different type than what was connected with the case in Rapid City. Judge Gusinsky did not rule on that motion Wednesday. Absolu’s trial is set to run from January 9th through February 10th of next year.

