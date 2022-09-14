Woman found dead at Rapid City Care Campus

Rapid City Care Campus
Rapid City Care Campus(Kayla Henderson)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 2:02 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 31-year-old woman was found unresponsive at the Care Campus on Kansas City Street about 10 this morning.

Detox staff started lifesaving measures until the woman was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to a release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

While there is no preliminary indication of trauma or foul play, an autopsy has been scheduled. The Rapid City Police Department will oversee the investigation into the unattended death.

The woman’s name is being withheld pending notification of her family.

