Warm Today; Cooler with a Chance for Showers the Rest of the Week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Another warm and hazy day can be expected today, but in Wyoming, more clouds and showers will be possible as monsoon moisture streams in from the southwest. That moisture heads further north and east tonight, spreading some showers and thundershowers into western South Dakota.

Thursday will be a mostly dry day with just isolated showers and storms, mainly over southwest South Dakota. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the 70s.

More widespread showers and storms can be expected Friday. In fact, there is a Marginal Risk of a severe thunderstorm along and south of I-90 in western South Dakota Friday afternoon.

Drier air returns this weekend, with warmer temperatures returning early next week.

