Scholarship targets South Dakota “brain drain”

School of Mines students walking around the career fair. Some of them have applied to the Freedom Scholarship.(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 8:38 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After enrollment at South Dakota’s six public universities dropped during the COVID pandemic, the South Dakota Freedom Scholarship was put together to encourage students of all economic backgrounds to live, work, and study in South Dakota after graduation.

While it is considered a public scholarship there is an aspect that deems it a private scholarship as well.

“The reason why it’s a private student loan is that if you don’t follow along with the requirements then you do have to pay it back … and so that is the student loan aspect of what all of this is,” said Freedom Scholarship coordinator Elli Haerter.

According to Haerter, over a thousand students have already completed the paperwork to receive the scholarship and they are hoping more apply.

Two factors that go into how much funding the students receive are their income status and how much the university decides to give the student.

For more information on the scholarship, you can visit the Freedom Scholarship website or you can also get in touch with your university’s financial department.

