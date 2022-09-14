The Salvation Army hosts Shop with a Cop but with a twist

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - While it’s not the holiday season just yet, the Salvation Army is getting a jump start on their holiday spirit.

Heading back to school doesn’t mean just having paper, pens, and notebooks but other essential items such as clothing and shoes; and the Salvation Army is doing its part to make that happen.

Tuesday, the Salvation Army of the Black Hills hosted their Shop with a Cop program but with a twist as the event using chaperones and school counselors who work at the 13 schools on the Pine Ridge Reservation. This adds a level of familiarity for the children and makes them more comfortable in their ability to get what they need.

John Long, who is the Native American representative on the Salvation Army Advisory Board says that “The kids are comfortable with folks that they know from each individual school. I know the adults that are bringing the kids, I don’t necessarily know the majority of the children that are here but just having that norm with them making them feel more comfortable walking around the store, picking out what they need. I think it makes it a lot easier on the kids to be able to shop.”

“Their comfortable you know in kind of telling us what they like, what they don’t like. ‘No, that’s shirt (is) not what I want,’ so they’re comfortable with us and kind of getting access to these resources,” said Matthew Shoulders, a school counselor in the Wounded Knee School District.

The children who were students from the Pine Ridge Reservation schools were allowed to pick out various clothing items that would help them feel their best when going to school.

“School can be a difficult thing for kids, and I think it’s especially important that they have what they need so that they feel comfortable and confident so that they can learn the way that they need to learn,” said Vangie O’Neil, a corp officer with the Salvation Army.

Having the right supplies can be the difference in what type of school year a student has.

