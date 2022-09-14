Renovation for a Canyon Lake Park pond will begin soon

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The plan to renovate one of the ponds by Canyon Lake was approved during the Rapid City Public Works Committee meeting Tuesday. This authorized staff to advertise for the reconstruction and approved the $750,000 that will go toward the project.

The pond will get new walls around it, along with an expansion that aims to make the pond more accessible to the community. It will also make more room for the aquatic life in the pond.

”We’re undertaking a project to repair those stonewalls to make them safer and at the same time dredge out those ponds to make the fish habitat better. We’ll make that area more accessible so people can get right up to the pond to fish and overall improve storm water quality as well,” said Parks and Recreation Department Director Jeff Biegler.

No public traffic will be allowed through Beach Drive during construction, but the bike path on the northern side of the pond will remain open.

The project is anticipated to be completed by the third week of May 2023.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.